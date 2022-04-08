Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 4%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.85. 10,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,031,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

