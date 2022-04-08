Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00200900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00387675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

