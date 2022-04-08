KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 22,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 150,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30.
KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.