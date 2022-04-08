KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 22,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 150,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

