KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.40

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and traded as low as $16.00. KDDI shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 221,453 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.