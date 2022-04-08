Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €780.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($736.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

EPA KER opened at €548.40 ($602.64) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €606.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €649.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

