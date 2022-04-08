Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $537.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $778.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kering from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. 227,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,892. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

