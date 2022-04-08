KeyCorp Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $198.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.81.

Shares of ALB opened at $211.85 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

