KeyCorp Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $211.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.