KeyCorp Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $190.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

