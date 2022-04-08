KeyCorp Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $11.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

