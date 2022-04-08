KeyCorp Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $41.00 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

