Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 355 ($4.66).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.50 ($4.60).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.31) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

