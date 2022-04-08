Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.40.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.27. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

