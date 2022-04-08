Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €84.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

Kion Group stock opened at €54.76 ($60.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.24. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

