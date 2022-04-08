KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.89 Million

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will report $864.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

