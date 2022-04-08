KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

KKR stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

