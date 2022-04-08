Klimatas Price Tops $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $19,567.13 and $80.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 175.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

