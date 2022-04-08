Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €17.20 ($18.90) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.58 ($14.92).

ETR KCO traded up €0.25 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €11.20 ($12.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,168,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($14.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.44 and its 200-day moving average is €10.93.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

