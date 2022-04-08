Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 488,480 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.23. 30,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.