Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KTB traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 444,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

