Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of KTB opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

