Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,009. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

