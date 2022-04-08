Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 15,476,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,362,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

