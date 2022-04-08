Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.73% of HealthEquity worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $7,565,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.