Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 64,545 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,545 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.44% of Universal Display worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $38,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $20,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 292,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,682. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.