Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 98,195 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

