Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,913 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,386. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

