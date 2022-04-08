Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 19,865 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.17% of NV5 Global worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.53. 112,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.