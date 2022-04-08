Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,200 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average is $292.69. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

