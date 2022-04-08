Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 827 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $55,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

MSCI stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.00. 772,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,081. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.99 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

