Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Lowered to CHF 290

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.20.
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.65. 20,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.