Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Lowered to CHF 290

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.65. 20,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.