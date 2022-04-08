Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.75. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 5,981 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5221 per share. This represents a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
