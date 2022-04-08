Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRUS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

