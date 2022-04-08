Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $85.62.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
