Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

