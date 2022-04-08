Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $42.55

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $37.28. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 7,610 shares traded.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

