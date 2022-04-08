La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.52. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 50,839 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LJPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

