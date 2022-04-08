Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PYNKF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
