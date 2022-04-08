Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $74.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,703. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

