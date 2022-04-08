Landbox Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Landbox has a market cap of $78,822.84 and approximately $237.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

