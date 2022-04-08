Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LABP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

