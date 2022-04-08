Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 29,363 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 358.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,142. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

