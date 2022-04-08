Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 29,363 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 358.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $271,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,142. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
