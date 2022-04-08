Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,145 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.37% of MedTech Acquisition worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,312,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1,192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 650,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 78.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,107. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

