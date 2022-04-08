Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.91 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,745 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 13,903,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.