Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of National Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

