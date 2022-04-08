Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,497 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,413. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

