Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 74,273 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 1,819,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

