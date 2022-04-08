Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $160,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 1,230,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.55. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

