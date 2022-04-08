Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $988,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 221,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

