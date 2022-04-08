Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.