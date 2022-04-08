Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

LTRX opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

